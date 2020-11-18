Man wanted for murder in Arkansas being searched for in Missouri

Arkansas

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Craighead Co Sheriff’s Office)

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- Authorities are trying to track down a man wanted for a murder in Arkansas who they think is hiding in Kansas City, Mo.

The U.S. Marshals Service is assisting in searching for Steve Clark, 28,  who has a warrant for his arrest out of Craighead County for first-degree murder.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department’s Facebook Page; Clark is wanted in connection to the October 17th homicide of Brian Ward on Self Circle in Jonesboro.

Clark has a history of violence. He was arrested last December in connection to a shooting on Cedar Heights and in connection to a 2014 stabbing on North State Street; also both in Jonesboro

Clark is described as 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657.  If your tip leads to an arrest, a reward will be issued.

Police say he is considered violent.

