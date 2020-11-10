Miller County, Arkansas approves resolution to partner with the city on economic development project

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS)- Miller County, Arkansas has approved a resolution to enter into a partnership with the city of Texarkana, Arkansas to buy over 1300 acres of land for economic development.

According to city officials, the total cost of the land purchase is expected to be over 5 million dollars.

On Monday afternoon, Quorum Court Member agreed to commit funds to project paying $69,000 dollars a year, for the next twenty years.

“It’s the first time that we really have worked with the city together, this closely on such a big project. For years we have talked about economic development, we have had economic development committees, we have appropriated economic development funds,” said District 10,Justice of Peace, Jimmy Cowart.

Should the city agree to the purchase, officials say they could close by the end of the year.