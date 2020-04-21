Miller County EOC releases COVID-19 update; 32 confirmed cases, 9 recoveries

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Arkansas Department of Health reported Tuesday that Miller County has had 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine recoveries, according to an update from the Miller County Emergency Operations Center.

Governor Hutchinson announced Tuesday afternoon that there was an increase of 304 cases, which brought the state’s total number of cases for the coronavirus to 2,227 cases. Of the 304 newly-reported cases, state officials say 262 are from the Cummins Unit and 42 are from elsewhere in the state.

The state’s death toll due to complications from the coronavirus rose by one Tuesday to 43, according to state officials.

Twenty-seven people are on ventilators, which is an increase of three from Monday.

Eighty-six people are in the hospital due to the coronavirus, which is a net decrease of seven, according to Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health. Dr. Smith said there were seven new hospitalizations and 14 who were discharged from the hospital.

The Miller County EOC says the review suggests the importance of controlling the COVID-19 Pandemic by practicing safe hygiene routines and continued social distancing even after the pandemic has passed. Once a COVID-19 vaccine is introduced, the future of this virus should be as concerning as the Influenza outbreaks.

The Lansdell Family Clinic is offering another COVID-19 Drive-Thru screening on April 29 in Trinity Baptist Church Parking Lot located at 3115 Trinity Boulevard. Officials say residents can enter the church parking lot near Four States Fair Parkway, and follow the designated traffic route. More details are forthcoming.

Visitor Screening Tool

Have you:

Fever of 100.4ºF within the last 14 days

Cough/Shortness of Breath

Pneumonia/Flu-recent

Traveled outside of the country or state in the last 14 days

Had contact with anyone who has lab confirmed Coronavirus within 14 days of symptom onset

COVID-19 Guidance and Resource Links AR Department of Health https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/ Centers for Disease Control https://www.cdc.gov/ AR Department of Education http://dese.ade.arkansas.gov/ AR Division of Emergency Management http://www.adem.arkansas.gov

