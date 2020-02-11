Miller County receives ARK-TX REDI funding

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Miller County Quorum Court unanimously agreed Monday night to set aside over $1 million to help bring in new jobs to the area.

The county will contribute $250,000 a year for the next five years toward the purchase of land suited for a heavy industrial company.

Officials say they are working with a local economic development group, AR-TEX REDI to purchase the land, in an effort to be shovel-ready for a big company that wants to locate in Miller County.

“We’ve got 2 to 3 interstates converging here, we’ve got a big railroad that comes through town, we’ve all the transportation in the world and all the assets,” Ernest Pender said Monday.

“We’re a prime place for the industry to come to, we’re on Dallas-Memphis corridor and we think we’ve got a lot to offer.”

Officials are looking at two parcels of land in Miller County as potential mega sites. One is in the southern portion, the other is in the northern portion of the county.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.