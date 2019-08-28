Miller County receives state funding for courthouse roof repairs

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Nearly half a million dollars in state funding will be used to make repairs to an historic southwest Arkansas courthouse.

Miller County received an Historical Preservation Grant from the state to renovate the county courthouse roof. There are several locations on the third floor where leaks have worn holes through the ceiling.

The project will be completed in three phases. Miller County Judge Cathy Harrison said work will begin on the third floor roof as soon as possible, then next year the overhangs will be targeted with the fifth floor roof being completed the third year.

Harrison said the building was built in the 1930s and is in need of some care. She said architects from Little Rock who specialize in historical buildings will be assisting with the project.

The Historical Preservation Grant will provide 90 percent of funding for the repairs and the county must fund the rest.

“Counties can’t afford to put out that kind of money on their own, they have to have assistance, so we’re thankful for anything the state can do to help us with projects,” said Harrison.

Harrison said the county plans to apply for the grant again when the roof repairs are complete to restore other areas of the courthouse.

