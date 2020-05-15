Mock wedding set up to see new venue directive in action

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- We are days away from restrictions being loosened for large indoor venues in Arkansas.
This includes venues for concerts, movies, sporting events, and weddings.
Recently the directive from Governor Asa Hutchinson changed from allowing 50 people at a venue to now allowing 33 percent capacity.
“They’re getting their day, it’s just not going to look like they expected it to look.” Anna Dickinson, Owner of Perception.
Masks, hand sanitizer, and tape are just a handful of things that are now needed for a wedding during this pandemic.
“They still can have a COVID safe reception if we follow the guidelines,” said Dickinson.
Wedding Planner, Anna Dickinson, is one of a dozen wedding vendors in Arkansas who came together at Rusty Tractor Vineyards to put those guidelines into action.
“Today was a perfect practice run, we got all the kinks worked out,” said Dickinson.
Here’s what a wedding will now look like:
- You will be screened a the door asked a few questions, have your temperature taken, and required to wear a mask.
- Only 33 percent of the venue’s capacity will be allowed in.
- Social Distancing rules will be followed throughout the entire venue.
- Food will be caterer-served buffets or plated meals.
As the venue was transformed into a COVID-safe space, one bride and groom became more comfortable with their approaching big day.
“We were honestly scared that we wouldn’t be able to have a wedding at all but with the new directives and seeing what the vendors are able to do, we see we are able to have a normal wedding,” said Joanna Snell, Bride.
Joanna Snell and Joshua Perry are walking down the aisle on July 15th.
They said no amount of restrictions would stop them from exchanging vows.
“I don’t think any of its going to take away from how special it is or the meaning and that’s what we need to focus on,” said Joshua Perry, Groom.
Dickinson said the directive is a good starting point and vendors may take precautions one step further to ensure safety.
“We are giving you everything you need to have a COVID safe wedding during the pandemic,” said Dickinson.
To see the full directive for indoor venues, click here.
A few vendors involved in today’s mock wedding are:
- Central Arkansas Entertainment- Lighting and DJ
- Love Life Stories by Amy Carper- Wedding Photography
- Perception by Anna Dickinson- Wedding planning, Coordination and Design
- Tanarah Luxe Floral- Flowers and Styling
- Sunset Lodge at Rusty Tractor Vineyard
- Vibrant Occasions- Catering