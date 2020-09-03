Multiple police stations, county offices vandalized overnight in Little Rock and North Little Rock

VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED: At one point during the news conference, profanity is heard from someone who was passing by.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock and North Little Rock police are investigating after multiple police stations and county offices were vandalized overnight.

#DEVELOPING: Little Rock Police Fallen Officer Memorial Wall vandalized overnight, @LRpolice spokesperson says department will issue more information soon. I am told other locations across city were vandalized as well (courtesy photo). #ARNews pic.twitter.com/Yj9dimcTZv — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) September 3, 2020





The Little Rock police fallen officer memorial wall was painted with “DEFUND THE POLICE”.

Retired officers and volunteers work to clean the Fallen Officers Memorial Wall outside @LRpolice HQ after vandalism overnight. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/NdnDhVkesk — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) September 3, 2020

According to Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey, the vandalism happened between midnight and 3 a.m. Thursday.

Little Rock Police Chief says department will investigate overnight vandalism as a Hate Crime. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/D6fBV09JtW — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) September 3, 2020

Chief Humphrey said the department will investigate the vandalism as a hate crime, which is an ordinance in Little Rock.

“Twenty-three officers names are etched into this wall,” Humphrey explained. “These are men who gave their lives protecting the streets of this city. And the unfortunate thing is that we have people who do not respect that.”

Chief Humphrey said the men and women of the Little Rock Police Department are devastated and hurt.

The Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police posted the following Thursday morning on their Facebook page:

MORE VANDALISM: This photo captured outside the Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office this morning ⤵️ https://t.co/lIhGbPQXNr — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) September 3, 2020

Outside the Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office, the windows were painted with “DEFUND THE POLICE”.





“DEFUND THE POLICE” and “Daniel Prude SAY HIS NAME” was painted outside the Little Rock District Court building.

A public information officer for North Little Rock police said at 3:20 Thursday morning, officers saw a fire in the back parking lot of the Rose City substation. According to NLRPD, the officers went to the back parking lot and saw one of their SUVs was on fire, two other vehicles had tires slashed and the gate to the parking lot had been cut.

This is a developing story.

