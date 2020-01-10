New Arkansas auto insurance law goes into effect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – A new law in Arkansas went into effect January 1 requiring that all drivers in the state have vehicle insurance.

In the event that drivers do not have insurance, the state will send them a letter explaining they have 30 days to acquire insurance or the registration for their vehicle will be suspended. After that, it costs $100 to reinstate that vehicle registration.

This new law also establishes a system to show law enforcement in real-time the insurance status of drivers. It will be able to show if insurance was purchased or if it lapsed.

The State Department of Finance and Administration estimates that about 400,000 vehicles of the near 2.9 million vehicles on the road are without insurance and hopes the new program will curb that number and eventually bring rates down in the state of Arkansas.

DFA will start sending out letters at the beginning of February.