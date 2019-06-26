No one hurt after helicopter lands in Arkansas neighborhood

CENTERTON, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say no one was hurt after a helicopter made an emergency landing in a residential area in northwest Arkansas.

Centerton Police Capt. Kris Arthur says police had received a report of a helicopter crash Tuesday morning, but that everyone was “safe and sound” when officers arrived.

Arthur tells the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the pilot told authorities that he was forced to make the landing because of a mechanical failure. He says the pilot did “an amazing job” by landing the helicopter safely on a city street.

Police say the helicopter was towed to the police department afterward.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.