Non-profit group to distribute emergency food boxes across Arkansas

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS)- Officials with Central Arkansas Development Council say recent long lines at the unemployment office indicated the need for emergency food across the state.

According to Randy Morris, Chief Executive Officer, the group received funding from the federal government through the Cares Act. He says the council, which serves 19 counties in Arkansas, partnered with food distributor Sysco and equipment company Hugg and Hall, has handed out over 10,000 boxes since May.

“Individuals that have lost their jobs because of the pandemic, don’t have work and need food and need things, so that’s what we’re here for we are here to help we are trying to help out as much as possible,” said Morris.

As part two of the food distribution continues, Morris says the group will be passing out 9200 boxes in total.

“We’ve been to several locations Dequeen, Ashdown, Lonoke, Ward, here in Magnolia this week, we have some in Lewisville as well so we’ve been all over. We will be in Little Rock next week,” said Morris.

The group plans to be in Hope, Arkansas this Thursday with 700 boxes.

To receive assistance, a household of two must not earn over $18,000 per year and an ID is required.

To see a full schedule of CADC’s Emergency Food Distribution click here.