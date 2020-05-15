Number of Arkansas kids in foster care spikes during pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- We are days away from restrictions being loosened for large indoor venues in Arkansas.​This includes venues for concerts, movies, sporting events, and weddings.​​Recently the directive from Governor Asa Hutchinson changed from allowing 50 people at a venue to now allowing 33 percent capacity.​​"They're getting their day, it's just not going to look like they expected it to look." Anna Dickinson, Owner of Perception.​​Masks, hand sanitizer, and tape are just a handful of things that are now needed for a wedding during this pandemic. ​​"They still can have a COVID safe reception if we follow the guidelines," said Dickinson.​​Wedding Planner, Anna Dickinson, is one of a dozen wedding vendors in Arkansas who came together at Rusty Tractor Vineyards to put those guidelines into action.​​"Today was a perfect practice run, we got all the kinks worked out," said Dickinson.​​Here's what a wedding will now look like:​

​As the venue was transformed into a COVID-safe space, one bride and groom became more comfortable with their approaching big day.​​"We were honestly scared that we wouldn't be able to have a wedding at all but with the new directives and seeing what the vendors are able to do, we see we are able to have a normal wedding," said Joanna Snell, Bride.​​Joanna Snell and Joshua Perry are walking down the aisle on July 15th.​​They said no amount of restrictions would stop them from exchanging vows.​​"I don't think any of its going to take away from how special it is or the meaning and that's what we need to focus on," said Joshua Perry, Groom.​​Dickinson said the directive is a good starting point and vendors may take precautions one step further to ensure safety.​​"We are giving you everything you need to have a COVID safe wedding during the pandemic," said Dickinson.​​To see the full directive for indoor venues, click here.​