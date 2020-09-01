One injured in shooting at shopping mall in Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A man was wounded Monday in a shooting at a shopping mall in Arkansas.

North Little Rock police said the shooting happened during a “physical disturbance” outside a jewelry store on the second floor of McCain Mall, and the victim was taken to an area hospital. A police spokesman said he had no details on his condition.

Officer Joe Green, a police spokesman, said detectives are interviewing possible witnesses but that the shooting was an isolated incident. Green said police were searching for a vehicle connected to a possible suspect in the shooting.

The mall was closed as detectives processed evidence from the shooting.

