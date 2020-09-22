Pair of goats spotted on Arkansas bridge truss euthanized

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (NewsNation Now) — A pair of goats spotted on a girder of an Arkansas bridge along Interstate 49 were euthanized.

The two goats — one was white, the other black-and-white spotted — created a sensation for drivers in northwest Arkansas Monday who spotted the pair.

Perched precariously on the underside railing of the bridge, the goats were the subject of multiple calls to Central EMS, NewsNation affiliate KNWA reported.

Photos showed the stranded pair on the narrow truss of the bridge around mile marker 53 near Greenland.

An official with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said the owner of the goats was on the bridge with a bucket of feed, trying to coax the goats to move.

The effort was unsuccessful, and the owner was reportedly afraid the goats were going to cause a traffic accident, requesting that they be put down.

“Once it was safe to do so our wildlife officer dispatched the goats,” the official said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office originally told KNWA/FOX24 the goats were safely removed from the bridge on Monday.