Pine Bluff Police have suspect in custody after shooting at Watson Chapel Jr. High

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff Police are confirming a shooting Monday morning at Watson Chapel Junior High School.
Pine Bluff Police are saying that a male suspect is currently in custody, his age unknown at this time.
A juvenile victim is alive, but in serious condition.
Investigators are saying that the shooting happened inside Watson Chapel junior high
The school district was supposed to return to full-day instruction beginning Monday.
School district officials are also confirming that all campuses are currently on lockdown. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Pine Bluff Police are currently on site.
This is a developing story, KARK will update as more information becomes available.