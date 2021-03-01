Pine Bluff Police have suspect in custody after shooting at Watson Chapel Jr. High

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff Police are confirming a shooting Monday morning at Watson Chapel Junior High School.

#UPDATE: Police say the suspect is in custody.



We do not know the age of the suspect but they are a male juvenile.



Police say the victim is also a juvenile and has serious injuries.



The shooting happened inside Watson Chapel Junior High. #ARnews — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) March 1, 2021

The school district was supposed to return to full-day instruction beginning Monday.

BREAKING: Pine Bluff Police just confirmed there is a shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High School. The district was supposed to return to full-day instruction today. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/CKvyzsH64K — Ashlei King (@AshleiKing) March 1, 2021

School district officials are also confirming that all campuses are currently on lockdown. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Pine Bluff Police are currently on site.

This is a developing story, KARK will update as more information becomes available.