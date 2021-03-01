Pine Bluff Police have suspect in custody after shooting at Watson Chapel Jr. High

Arkansas

by: Chris Counts

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff Police are confirming a shooting Monday morning at Watson Chapel Junior High School.

Pine Bluff Police are saying that a male suspect is currently in custody, his age unknown at this time.

A juvenile victim is alive, but in serious condition.

Investigators are saying that the shooting happened inside Watson Chapel junior high

The school district was supposed to return to full-day instruction beginning Monday.

School district officials are also confirming that all campuses are currently on lockdown. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Pine Bluff Police are currently on site.

