Little Rock Police: Man shot dead near CHI St. Vincent emergency room, now searching for suspect seen in red truck

UPDATE
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police now looking for a suspect that was seen removing the victim from a red truck at CHI St. Vincent, who then fled the area.
This was just after gunshots were heard in the parking lot near the ER
The victim died later at the hospital.
ORIGINAL STORY – Police say they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the CHI St. Vincent emergency room Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers said the victim was shot outside of the hospital shortly before noon.
The hospital campus is in the area of University and Markham.
LRPD officials saw they are currently investigating the scene. Video from the area shows a heavy police presence.
Police did note that they do not believe there is an immediate concern for patients or staff at the hospital at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.