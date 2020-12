LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock say a very young child is dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area near the 100 block of Falcon Court just after 3 p.m.

When they arrived, officers said they found a 2-year-old child had been shot in what is initially being described as an “accidental shooting.”

Just before 7 p.m., police confirmed to KARK 4 News that the child has died from injuries sustained in the incident.