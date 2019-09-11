Prescott, AR voters pass property tax to build school, enhance school security

PRESCOTT, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Prescott residents voted to pass a property tax to increase school security and fund a new elementary school.

The county clerk said 439 voted for the measure and 308 against, meaning the measure passed with about 59 percent of the vote during the September 10 election.

The tax passes just months after a shooting on campus that left one student injured.

School officials said more cameras and secure doors will be added to all buildings.

