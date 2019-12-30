Prosecutor clears Arkansas officers in fatal shooting of man

In this undated booking photo provided by the Palm Beach County, Fla. Sheriff’s office, London T. Phillips is pictured. Police say Fayetteville, Arkansas officer Stephen Carr was sitting in his patrol vehicle Saturday night outside police headquarters when London Phillips shot him several times. Two other officers ran outside and opened fire, killing Phillips. (Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Two northwestern Arkansas police officers have been cleared in the fatal shooting of a man who police say “ambushed and executed” another officer.

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett on Monday ruled that Fayetteville police Cpl. Seay Floyd and Officer Natalie Eucce were justified in the Dec. 7 shooting of 35-year-old London Phillips.

Police say Phillips had fatally shot Officer Stephen Carr as Carr sat in his patrol vehicle outside police headquarters and that Floyd and Eucce heard the shots from inside the station, ran outside and fatally shot Phillips.

