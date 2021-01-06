Protesters gather outside Arkansas State Capitol in support of Pres. Trump

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Protesters gathered near the Arkansas State Capitol Wednesday to support President Donald Trump.

Dozens of protesters were scattered on the grounds and near the capitol building.

Couple hundred folks on hand, pretty spread out pic.twitter.com/ma8NAUrhDM — Jay Bir 🏛📺 (@TheJayBir) January 6, 2021

Some protesters carried guns and some have riot shields, but there were no reports of any issues.

Riot shields now at the Capitol pic.twitter.com/007BXnNukC — Jay Bir 🏛📺 (@TheJayBir) January 6, 2021

In addition to local speakers, protesters listened to the president’s speech from Washington, D.C.

Representative Brandt Smith on the mic #arpx pic.twitter.com/zwm2wW9Ira — Jay Bir 🏛📺 (@TheJayBir) January 6, 2021

This protest is one of many happening across the country as Congress prepares to meet to certify the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden.

Scenes at the Capitol pic.twitter.com/xxTVkejA9p — Jay Bir 🏛📺 (@TheJayBir) January 6, 2021

This is a developing story.