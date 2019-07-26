Puppies recovering after being thrown from a moving vehicle

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Arkansas, officials are asking for the public’s help finding who threw three puppies from a moving vehicle.



Animal services officials said the dogs look to be about 8-weeks-old and were found in the Sugar Hill area this week. Each was badly burned on its back from road rash. One also had small circular burns, as if from a cigar. Officials said the pads of the puppies’ feet were also blistered from walking on the hot asphalt.



“This wasn’t just, ‘Hey, we’re gonna pull over and sit them out and abandon them,’” said Charles Lokey, director of the Animal Care and Adoption Center. “It was, ‘Let’s throw ‘em out while we’re going down the road.’ So, that knocks it up to animal cruelty.’”



Lokey said the puppies are responding well to treatment and are on the road to recovery. He said the puppies will eventually be available for adoption once they are healed and the investigation into their injuries is complete.



Anyone with any information to help identify who’s responsible for the dogs’ injuries is asked to call the Texarkana Animal Shelter at (870) 773-6388 or Texarkana-Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP(7867).



