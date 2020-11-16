Record 42 COVID-19 deaths reported in 24-hour period in Arkansas; 1,308 new cases

The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health announced a record 42 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths Monday, bringing the total to 2,225.

This is the most deaths reported in Arkansas in a 24-hour period due to COVID-19.

The ADH also reported 1,308 new cases in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of cases to 134,348.

Arkansas currently has 16,485 active cases and 861patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

  • Washington: 161
  • Pulaski: 130
  • Benton: 70
  • Sebastian: 64
  • Craighead: 63

Polk County added 17 new confirmed cases Monday. Miller County added 13. Click here to track COVID-19 in Southwest Arkansas.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Monday’s COVID-19 update:

“The new cases are higher than last Monday, and this may be an indication we are in for a tough week ahead. The 42 new deaths is regrettably an all-time high in a single day. While there is good news on the vaccine front this morning, we have to work together to reduce cases, hospitalizations and save lives.”

Source: Arkansas Department of Health

