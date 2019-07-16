Tracking the Tropics banner

Remnants of Barry drench parts of southwest Arkansas

Barry Williams talks to a friend on his smartphone as he wades through storm surge from Lake Pontchartrain on Lakeshore Drive in Mandeville, La., as Hurricane Barry approaches Saturday, July 13, 2019. After briefly becoming a Category 1 hurricane, the system quickly weakened to a tropical storm as it made landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana, about 160 miles (257km) west of New Orleans, with its winds falling to 70 mph (112km), the National Hurricane Center said. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of extreme flash flooding in parts of Arkansas as the remnants of a massive tropical storm drift through the state.

The National Weather Service says 4 to 7 inches (10 to 18 centimeters) of rain has fallen early Tuesday in the southwest part of the state. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the remnants of Barry are expected to drop another 3 to 6 inches (7.5 to 15 centimeters) of rain in parts of southern Arkansas, northern Mississippi and far southwestern Tennessee.

As of 4 a.m. Tuesday, the center of the storm was about 205 miles (335 kilometers) north of Little Rock.

Barry spared New Orleans and Baton Rouge from catastrophic flooding but still drenched other parts of Louisiana with torrential rains.

