ASHLEY COUNTY, Arkansas (1/11/2020) — Reports are coming into the National Weather Service about storm damage in southern Arkansas.

The NWS says an emergency manager in North Crossett tells them as of 2:57 a.m., there are power lines and trees down.

In Snyder, to the east of Crossett, a trained storm spotter says there are trees down, blocking the highway.

