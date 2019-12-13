Salvation Army in need of donations

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – With less than two weeks left in the bell-ringing season, the Salvation Army of Texarkana is in need of donations.

Their Red Kettle Campaign is $50,000 short of their goal of $82,000. As of Friday, Major Russell Czajkowski said there’s a total of $37,500 collected.

Last year, the goal of $78,000 was met. Due to inflation costs, the goal is raised by five percent each year.

Czajkowski said more volunteers are needed to make up the difference in the number of donations collected due to time loss.

“The kettles are behind because we have one less week to ring the bells. Thanksgiving came one week later this year and retailers lt us ring from the day after Thanksgiving until Christmas Eve,” said Czajkowski.

All funds help with operating expenses and programs throughout the year.

Bell-ringers will be stationed outside of local stores such as Walmart, Hobby Lobby, Sam’s Club, and Super1.

Visit the Salvation Army’s website for bell-ringing locations and the online donation link.

The Campaign ends on Christmas Eve.

