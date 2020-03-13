SAU Magnolia moving classes online in response to coronavirus

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern Arkansas University Magnolia has joined a growing list of ArkLaTex colleges and universities moving classes online in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

While there are currently no confirmed cases in the Southern Arkansas University System, all face-to-face classes SAU Magnolia scheduled for the week of March 16-20 have been canceled and classes will move online starting March 30, following spring break.

The SAU System notes that students currently enrolled in online courses will complete course work as required March 16-20.

In a statement announcing the precautions, the system said the change allows faculty, department chairs, deans, and the Department of Online Learning the opportunity to shift course delivery fully online beginning March 30 through the remainder of the semester.

“It is important to understand that this is NOT a closure. University operations will continue at this time including housing, dining and other student services. However, if students wish to return to their home for the duration of the semester, they may do so. Students are encouraged to consult with family in making this decision.

Please know that this change provides the opportunity to serve our students while remaining vigilant to protect the health of not only our students, but our campus family and community. We appreciate your flexibility and cooperation during this challenging time in our country.”

SAU is urging students to continue to monitor the University website for updates at saumag.edu/coronavirus and direct all questions via email to taskforce@saumag.edu, “as this is a very fluid situation.”

