SAU’s Career Closet helps students dress for success

Students at Southern Arkansas University browse among the attire available in the Career Closet. (SAU)

MAGNOLIA, AR (KTAL/KMSS) – Finding the right thing to wear for a job interview can sometimes be challenging. Now students at Southern Arkansas University have a resource to help.

The SAU Career Closet, located in Blanchard Hall, Room 110, provides contemporary, interview-appropriate clothing for all students.

More than 30 students took advantage of the Career Closet last year.

In addition to professional attire, the Career Closet offers men’s and women’s accessories as well as dress shoes. Donations of gently used or new clothes are always welcome.

Clothes should be in good condition, on hangers and ready to wear. It is preferred that the clothing be less than five years old and/or contemporary in style. Anyone who would like to make a donation may contact Traci Hughes, SAU business instructor, at tlhughes@saumag.edu.

