Breaking News
Louisiana confirms first case of coronavirus
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

School districts across Arkansas address concerns regarding coronavirus

Arkansas News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Multiple schools have put out wellness updates to keep families, students and staff informed about what they plan to do in case of a coronavirus outbreak.

Here are just a few:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss