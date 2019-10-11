Sevier Co. sherriff’s investigating Lockesburg shooting

LOCKESBURG, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sevier County Sherriff’s Department is investigating a shooting early Friday morning in Lockesburg.

It happened around 12:19 a.m. 138 Saline Bluff Road.

Police confirmed that the victim is a male in critical condition and he was taken to St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana, Texas.

Officers say the suspect was interviewed at the scene and that “there is no cause for alarm.”

They have not said whether the suspect has been charged.

The Sheriff’s Department, Arkansas State Police, and 9th West Drug Task Force are still investigating.

