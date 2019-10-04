Sevier County inmate escapes

DE QUEEN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped their facility.

Sheriff Robert Gentry said Cameron Stinnett, 27, was outside cutting grass when he walked off the premises without permission at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Stinnett is a non-violent, minimum-security inmate who is serving a 90-day sentence. The reason why he escaped is still unknown.

Although the inmate is not a threat to the community, anyone who sees Stinnett should call 911 immediately.

