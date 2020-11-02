Sevier County officials prepare to break ground on new medical center

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS)- Officials are preparing to break ground on a new medical center to replace the area’s former De Queen Medical Center, which closed last year.

According to Sevier County Judge Greg Rays, the new facility will be the same as larger hospitals but on a smaller scale. The Sevier County Medical Center will feature rehab, telemedicine services, and five negative pressure rooms to help isolate patients with infectious diseases, like COVID-19.

“Right now, other than doctors’ offices and clinics, we don’t have health care in this county and during the pandemic, there is nothing that will scare you more than not having a hospital in your community,” said Judge Ray.

The hospital will also offer a baby safe haven where newborns can be taken by a parent without facinc prosecution for leaving them behind. It’s only the second one in the state of Arkansas.

The facility will be located 4 miles north of DeQueen on US 59 and Highway 71.

By government regulations, it has to be 35 miles from the next critical hospital, according to Ray.

The 12-bed facility is expected to employ about a hundred people

“That’s an economic development tool for your community. Nobody is going to want to bring their businesses here without healthcare and the businesses that are here are probably looking to leave because, you know, where are you going to take someone that gets hurt on the job?”

Groundbreaking is scheduled to take place on Friday at 11 a.m. The hospital could be complete as early as Spring 2022.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.