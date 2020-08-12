Six-year-old drowns in Arkansas lake

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — A family is grieving after a 6-year-old boy drowned in a lake at the Lakeshore Estates mobile home park Sunday.

Investigators say a teenager tried to save little Kayton Taal but it was too late.

Residents on Wednesday had heavy hearts about the tragedy.

“I know it’s not my kid but it was very, very emotional to see,” Emily Kimbrough said. “I had just seen him five minutes before it happened, because he was out here riding his bike.”

Investigators said Kayton and a 5-year-old boy had been playing, and at one point they got in the water. There are limited details available about what went wrong.

The 5-year-old was able to make it out of the water and find a teenage boy.

Todd Grooms, chief of investigations with the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, said the teen bravely jumped into the lake. He attempted CPR but sadly, the little boy died.

“There are all kinds of dangers outside, especially in this heat and especially when you live close to the water,” Grooms said.

He offered a message to families.

“I want everyone to remember that our kids have been cooped up and getting stir crazy because of the COVID-19, and we tend to get comfortable in the environments that we live in and forget about some of the dangers because it’s the norm for us,” he said.

Detectives are speaking to people who live at the park. No charges have been filed.