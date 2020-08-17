South Arkansas community awarded $2M for broadband

HAMBURG, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — A south Arkansas community will soon have access to high speed internet thanks to a $2 million grant from the Arkansas Department of Commerce.

The city of Hamburg was awarded the money from ADC’s Arkansas Rural Connect broadband grant program.

Hamburg will work in partnership with CableSouth Media 3 and the project will deploy fiber to homes in Cotton Plant.

Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said, “It is exciting to see broadband deployed to rural communities through fiber. This is an investment for the state that benefits future generations.”

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said, “By the end of the year, Hamburg will have access to high speed internet. Without the ARC program, that would not have been possible.”

The Arkansas Department of Commerce received $19.3M in CARES Act funds for ARC grants after an approval from the CARES Act Steering Committee and the Arkansas legislature. Grant recipients must expend the COVID-19 federal funds by Dec. 30.

Additionally, $4.7M is available in state funds for projects that would extend beyond December 30. The goal of the program is to provide high-speed broadband to rural communities.

State Senator Eddie Cheatham said, “Connecting Hamburg is a great thing for District 26. However, we need to continue to work on the digital divide until it is eliminated.”

State Representative LeAnne Burch said, “I am grateful to those that worked so hard on the Arkansas Rural Connect Broadband grant program application. Congratulations, Hamburg! Broadband is a bipartisan issue and it is imperative that the General Assembly continue to work together to connect all Arkansans.”

The department is currently evaluating applications with a focus on projects that can deploy broadband to qualified areas before Dec. 30.

For more information or to apply for an ARC grant, visit www.broadband.arkansas.gov.

