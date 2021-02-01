Southern Arkansas University opens new $280K poultry education facility

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern Arkansas University has opened a new poultry education facility Monday for students to get hands-on experience at the collegiate level.

“We already had some students that had chosen SAU because of the new poultry education facility,” said SAU President Dr. Trey Berry.

After eighteen months of planning and construction, students at SAU have access to the brand new facility, made possible with the help of private donors like First Financial Bank and Farm Bureau.

“There’s been a great need in the poultry industry for more and more people who are well trained to go into managerial areas or leadership areas. And this going to be a program that’s going to do that,” said Dr. Berry.

Dr. Berry says Arkansas has been a leader in the poultry industry for years. Now, the goal is to start training more leaders in this field.

“Our students will learn, literally learn, from patching all the way to processing. All the intricacies of the poultry industry.”

The CEO of First Financial Bank says poultry facilities in schools are not that common. In fact, he says having one at SAU gives their students a “leg up.”

“Having a program like this and then going into a job in the poultry industry, that person will be that much further ahead than most. This is a state of the art poultry facility,” said Chris Hezi, CEO of First Financial Bank.

Enrollment for the poultry science program is open now. Classes for the major will begin this fall.

Dr. Berry said they’re in the planning stages of phase two. Another poultry facility will be added to the campus. They hope to break ground in the next few months.