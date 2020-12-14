LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Arkansas electors will be meeting Monday morning at 10 a.m. at the State Capitol to cast their ballots in the Electoral College.
The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a January 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.
Arkansas has six electoral votes in the Electoral College, with the winner of November’s general election taking all of them
In the November election, the state went to President Donald Trump in the popular vote by a decisive margin of more than 330,000 votes.
LATEST POSTS:
- ‘The Voice’ finale begins with the ‘final five’ vying for the season 19 crown
- Newsfeed Now: US health workers receiving COVID-19 vaccines; Electors meeting to choose next president
- Tokyo leader: Vaccines give hope for Olympics
- State electors meeting at Arkansas capitol to cast their ballots for President
- Attorney General Jeff Landry gives tips to protect your belongings from porch pirates