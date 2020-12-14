State electors meeting at Arkansas capitol to cast their ballots for President

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Arkansas electors will be meeting Monday morning at 10 a.m. at the State Capitol to cast their ballots in the Electoral College.

The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a January 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.

Arkansas has six electoral votes in the Electoral College, with the winner of November’s general election taking all of them

In the November election, the state went to President Donald Trump in the popular vote by a decisive margin of more than 330,000 votes.

