Straight-line winds bring damage to Sevier County

DE QUEEN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Straight-line winds early Friday morning brought damage throughout the community of Sevier County.

According to Mayor Jeff Brown clean up will take less than a week .

Throughout the town, trees fell around the neighborhood, some landing on homes. At the Shell gas station off Hwy 71, the awning collapsed. According to city leaders no one was pumping gas at the time.

Mayor Brown says there was no reports of injuries.

Citizens near and around Sevier County are encouraged to download the app, Code Red for warnings of future thunderstorms.