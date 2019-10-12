Suspect fatally shot by Arkansas authorities following chase

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in Arkansas have fatally shot a suspect following a car chase that began when a sheriff’s deputy spotted a wanted man.

Arkansas State Police said in a statement Saturday that 40-year-old Matthew Abrams of Pine Bluff was shot Friday after pointing a gun at officers.

Authorities say the events began when a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy attempted to detain Abrams and question him about recent criminal activity.

Abrams fled with another person in a car and was pursued by the deputy. Authorities said earlier that the vehicle became lodged on railroad trucks.

The second suspect fled the car and was apprehended.

Officials say Abrams also fled on foot and appears to have been shot in an exchange of gunfire with another deputy.

Officers with the Arkansas Department of Correction used search dogs to later find Abrams, who authorities say refused orders to drop his gun and was fatally shot by correction officers.

