Suspect wanted for double murder in Arkansas believed to be in Kansas

WICHITA, KS (KTAL/KMSS) – According to the Wichita Kansas Police Department’s Facebook page, they are looking for Jory Worthen, the Arkansas man wanted in a double murder in Camden, Arkansas.

He is accused of killing Alyssa Cannon and her 4 year old son Braydon Ponder.

Police there believe Worthen is in the Wichita area.

Camden Police Chief Boyd Woody says officers discovered the bodies of 20-year-old Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son after family members contacted police and said they hadn’t been able to reach them since Saturday. Police say the deaths are being investigated as a double homicide.

Woody says authorities are searching for Jory Worthen in connection with the deaths. Court records show that Cannon and her son had been granted a protection order against Worthen in 2017, and the court order noted that Worthen had a “history of extreme violence.”

