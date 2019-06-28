Suspect wanted for double murder in Arkansas believed to be in Kansas

Arkansas News
Posted: / Updated:

Jory Worthen

WICHITA, KS (KTAL/KMSS) –  According to the Wichita Kansas Police Department’s Facebook page, they are looking for Jory Worthen, the Arkansas man wanted in a double murder in Camden, Arkansas.

He is accused of killing Alyssa Cannon and her 4 year old son Braydon Ponder.

Police there believe Worthen is in the Wichita area.

Camden Police Chief Boyd Woody says officers discovered the bodies of 20-year-old Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son after family members contacted police and said they hadn’t been able to reach them since Saturday. Police say the deaths are being investigated as a double homicide.

Woody says authorities are searching for Jory Worthen in connection with the deaths. Court records show that Cannon and her son had been granted a protection order against Worthen in 2017, and the court order noted that Worthen had a “history of extreme violence.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss