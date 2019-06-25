Suspect wanted for murder of Arkansas mother and son

CAMDEN, Arkansas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Camden, Arkansas are looking for a suspect they say is wanted for murder of a Camden mother and her 4-year-old son.

Police say the family of Alyssa Cannon reported that Alyssa and her 4-year-old son Braydon Ponder had not been seen or heard from since Saturday and was reportedly with 23-year-old Jory Worthen.

Alyssa Cannon

Investigators found the bodies of Alyssa and her son just before 1 pm Tuesday inside their residence.

Braydon Ponder

Police are now searching for Worthen and they say he is possibly driving Alyssa’s 2007 White Honda Accord with Arkansas license plate 921 YBE.

Police say Worthen is wanted for double homicide and should be considered very dangerous.

If you have any information, contact Camden Police Department at (870) 836-5755.

