SW Arkansas congressman holding COVID-19 telephone town hall Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman will host a telephone town hall this week for constituents in Southwest Arkansas on the state’s response to COVID-19 and what comes next in the state’s reopening process.

The Republican congressman represents Dist. 4 in Southwest Arkansas, including Texarkana, will hold the telephone town hall on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Here are some of the questions Rep. Westerman says he will be addressing:

Do we still have to wear masks in public?

What is the next phase of reopening?

What if we see a resurgence of cases?

How are state leaders continuing to monitor and test for the virus?

Those who would like to participate can sign up here.

People at home can also watch and ask questions here on Facebook Live.

For more COVID-19 resources from Rep. Westerman’s website, click here .