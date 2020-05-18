SW Arkansas health units offering COVID-19 testing kits

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Arkansas Department of Health is making COVID-19 tests available to residents across southwest Arkansas.

The tests will be available at local health units.

The Arkansas Department of Health says the tests are encouraged for all individuals who believe they have had contact with or been exposed to a positive case as well as anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Click here for a list of local health units.

Residents should call ahead for an appointment so that staff can prepare and ensure proper social distancing.

Test results are typically made available within 48 to 72 hours, though it can take up to a week.

There is no costs to residents, but those with insurance may be billed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.