SW Arkansas schools going virtual due to COVID-19

HOPE, Arkansas – (KTAL/KMSS) – Two schools within the Hope Public School District is switching to a all virtual format.

The switch for Clinton Primary School and Beryl Henry Elementary will begin on November 16.

“Data shows a number of faculty and staff have had probable close contact, and Clinton Primary School will pivot to a virtual format beginning Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 27, for CPS students, faculty and staff,” Dr. Hart said.

The CPS campus will be closed throughout the pivot period as will the Beryl Henry Elementary School campus, which has been placed on pivot status for students until Nov. 30. The pivot will now extend to Nov. 30 for BHE faculty and staff, as well, Hart said.

Both the CPS and BHE buildings will undergo a “deep clean” during the pivot period.

All CPS students will be eligible to receive meal services via drive-by pickup at Yerger Middle School during the pivot period from 11 a.m. to noon Monday and Wednesday.

Currently, students in the HPS may either attend classes on campus or virtually through the Hope from Home Virtual Academy platform. All students in the HPS have been provided access to wifi services or alternatives to allow for off-site study in the event of a pivot to online learning.