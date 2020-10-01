SWAR animal shelter celebrates Black Tie Adoption Month, discounted fees for some pets

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thursday is National Black Dog Day. At the Animal Care & Adoption Center, special adoption rates for black dogs will apply throughout the month of October.



Shelter Director Kayla Tucker said she wants to highlight black dogs in hopes of getting more of them adopted. She said animals with dark fur are often not adopted for a variety of reasons. “Black dogs are so overlooked in shelters just because of most horror movies, when they use dogs, they always use breeds that are primarily black and so they’re portrayed as scary.” Tucker added that sometimes dogs with darker fur are not easy to see in shelters because of dim lighting.

Tucker said she wanted people to know that black dogs are among her favorites. “I’ve actually found that some of the black dogs have more of a goofier personality, like they make up for their lack of pigmentation with their personality.”



There are currently about 12 black dogs for adoption at the shelter. This month, their adoption fee is only $40. That includes their spay or neuter procedure, rabies shot and microchipping.



To see some the dogs up for adoption at the Animal Care & Adoption Center in Texarkana, Ark., you can stop by 203 Harrison Street or see some professional photography of them at https://www.facebook.com/AnimalCareAdoptionTXK.