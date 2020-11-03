SWAR board discusses A&P Commission

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana, Ark. Board of Directors debated a proposal to dissolve the city’s Advertising & Promotion Commission on Monday afternoon.

The ordinance also seeks to repeal the restaurant and hotel taxes that fund the commission. Two percent of money generated from restaurants and three percent of revenue generated by a hotel and motel tax are credited to the A&P Commission Fund.



The sponsor of the ordinance, Ward 3 Director Steven Hollibush, said he wants to make restaurants on the Arkansas-side more competitive. “Our sales tax rate is already higher than Texas and then you tack on another 2-percent on top of that. Anybody that’s gonna open up a restaurant in Texarkana is not gonna look to open on the Arkansas-side because they’re gonna be more competitive in Texas, and I think this levels the playing field some,” Hollibush said.

Texarkana, Ark. Mayor Allen Brown said he does not support the proposal, and several other directors voiced concerns. This was the first of three required readings before a vote is taken.