SWAR school district employee faces sexual assault charges

NASHVILLE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A school district employee is facing sexual assault charges for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a minor, according to police.

Zachary Winton, 32, surrendered to Arkansas State Police this week. He’s charged with first and second-degree assault.

The assistant superintendent of the Nashville School District said he cannot comment on Winton’s current employment status because it’s a personnel matter, but confirmed he worked as the assistant technology coordinator for the district.

Winton was released from the Howard County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

