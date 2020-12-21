TAPD to purchase a program that searches for violence on social media

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Arkansas Police Department was granted by Texarkana Arkansas city council on Monday afternoon to purchase a program that searches for violence on social media platforms.

The program called Social Sentinel, Inc will be paid for by a Jag Grant submitting $32,100.00 for 3 years of software and monitoring.

Police say the program will be run by selected school districts across Southwest Arkansas including Trinity Christian School, Texarkana Arkansas, Ashdown, Foreman, Genoa, and Fouke School District.

“We all live on social media and one person can not scowler social media 24 hours a day, it’s a full-time job and you need a team of multiple people. This program implements for that and helps us to be able to focus on more serious situations and then when something gets pinged on that program the school district will be notified and it will notify us for the investigation, ” said Sgt. Rick Cockrell.

The program will go into effect January 1st.