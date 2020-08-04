TASD prepares for 2020-2021 school year

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS)- Texarkana Arkansas School District is preparing to open its doors for the fall.

School begins on August 26th, according to Superintendent Becky Kesler, TASD is one big family, and with the support of one another, they are ready to take on the new year.

“We feel like we have a very good grasp on how to move forward with catching up on the students from last year,” said Kesler.

All adults, including all staff members and visitors to any campus, are required to wear face coverings while in any district buildings. It is strongly recommended that all students in grades 5 and up wear face coverings when physical distancing cannot be achieved, particularly on school buses.

“All bus drivers and bus aides and students that ride the bus will be required because there is really no possible way to keep that six feet distance,” said Kesler.

Students will be given three choices for how they will attend the upcoming semester.

“We’ve asked the parents to chose they can go with the traditional, which is five days on campus every day, which is what they are used to. Or, they can go with the blended hybrid, which is two days on campus and three days at home virtual or they can go strictly virtual which is all at home.”

According to Kesler, every student will be assigned a device with access to the internet. Hot spots are available for checkout. The school is working on more ways to place hotspots around the community for students without the internet.

Classroom setups will change from clustered desks to students having to sit in rows facing the teacher. Kesler says they are asking the teachers to eliminate anything extra in their classes like bean bag chairs and reading centers so that its strictly essential items.

Classrooms will be sanitized in between classes and every night when students leave.

Extra curricular activities will carry on, but under social distance guidelines.

“We’re going to have a very set schedule of when students will be transitioning from the cafeteria to the classrooms to the restrooms and things like that,” said Kesler.

