Texarkana, AR encourages employing people with disabilities

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Arkansas, is celebrating diversity in the workplace.

Wednesday Mayor Allen Brown proclaimed October National Disability Employment Awareness Month in the city.

Organizers are hoping to raise employer awareness about offering inclusive policies and practicies enabling more people the chance to work and contribute to the area economy. They said disabilities can take many forms and not always be a negative impact to companies.

“They’re gonna show up on time, they’re gonna put their best foot forward, they’re gonna follow directions,” said Kensel Green with Arkansas Rehab Services. “They are the ideal employee. So, I think it’s very important we give them the opportunity to showcase their talents and skills and to work with these individuals.”

Arkansas Rehab Services offers counselors to assist with job placement and training. Call (870) 773-2807 to schedule an assessment.

