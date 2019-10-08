Texarkana, AR food truck ordinance stalled

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A proposed food truck ordinance hits a bump in the road at the Texarkana, Arkansas, board of directors meeting.

The proposal would expand the city’s existing food truck ordinance and allow food trucks to set up in any commercial or industrial district, on private property with owner permission and proper permits.

Currently, food trucks are only allowed on Front Street and at Bobby Ferguson Park.

“I’ve talked to other food truck owners that want to see this expanded,” said Ward 3 City Director Steven Hollibush. “And I’ve actually talked to other business owners who would like to see the opportunity for food trucks to come out and be able to park in front of their business.”

The proposal was stopped by the board on its third and final reading without receiving enough votes to move forward as an emergency clause. The item is now on the October 21 agenda.

“With the entertainment district and expanding the food truck ordinance, we just wanna let people know that Texarkana, Arkansas, is open for business,” said Hollibush.

Also at Monday’s board of directors meeting, city leaders approved purchasing the small building between the crumbling Regency House and pocket park downtown for $2,000. The city plans to move forward with demolishing both buildings.

