Texarkana Arkansas Police Chief amongst 30 applicants for Hot Springs PD opening

HOT SPRINGS,Ar.(KTAL/KMSS) – The opening for Hot Springs police chief drew attention from across the states.

According to City Manager, Bill Burrough, 30 applicants and resumes were sent in. Including one from the current Texarkana, Arkansas Police Chief, Bill Davis. KTAL/KMSS reached out to TAPD for a comment regarding the application but was declined.

“I’m glad we are having some in-state applicants. Now whether he will move on to the final list is yet to be determined, but I was happy to see some internal Arkansas candidates,” said Burrough.

There were no internal Hot Springs Pd applicants. The job posting closed on May 1. The new chief will take over the current role of Jason Stachey who announced his retirement in April to be effective May 29.

The city manager says he hopes the selected person will be able to start in June. The ideal candidate will have good leadership skills, understand Arkansas law, and able to engage with the community.

City leaders, business owners, school board members, president of the local NAACP, and chairman of the civil service will aid in the final decision that the city manager will make.

Burrough says he hopes to name the finalist by next week.