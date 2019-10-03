Texarkana city leaders to consider purchasing building for demolition

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Downtown Texarkana, Arkansas, may soon have a couple less buildings.

In August, the roof of Regency House on Broad Street collapsed onto the sidewalk. City leaders want to tear down that building, but the small structure between it and the pocket park is owned by a local church.

Once the city purchases that building, they can bring in inspectors to test for asbestos and move forward with the project.

“Most of the legwork has already been done, so as soon as we get that report, it can be thrown in with the bid documents and we can move forward pretty quickly,” said Public Works Director Tyler Richards.

The city’s board of directors will vote on purchasing the building at their meeting Monday.

